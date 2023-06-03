Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. 3,639,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,417. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.93.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.10%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

