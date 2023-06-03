Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 128 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSEX stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 126,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,476. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

