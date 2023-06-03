Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,939,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,477 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 3.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.29% of Enbridge worth $232,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,272,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

