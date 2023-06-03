Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 59,543 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,571 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,543 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Solar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.74. 1,477,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,309. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.86.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,246 shares of company stock worth $6,254,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

