Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 7,631 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Sempra Energy worth $48,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,133,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,322,000 after buying an additional 592,836 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.62. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

