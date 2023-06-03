Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 8,074 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.38% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Shares of WLKP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.04. 68,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,155. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $776.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.68 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.59%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

