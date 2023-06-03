Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.61

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.61 and traded as high as C$8.79. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 32,904 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$357.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$205.50 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.6245353 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

