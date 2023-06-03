TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

TPI Composites Price Performance

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $11.42. 1,496,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,495. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $485.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 44.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 59.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 65.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

