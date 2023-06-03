Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.15

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 87.15 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.06). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.15.

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

