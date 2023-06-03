Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.02. Trevena shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,746,148 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

