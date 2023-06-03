Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRTN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Triton International Stock Up 1.1 %
TRTN stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Triton International has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $83.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,139,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,708,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triton International (TRTN)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.