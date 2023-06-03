Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRTN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

TRTN stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Triton International has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $83.82.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,139,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,708,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

