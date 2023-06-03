TrueFi (TRU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.65 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. TrueFi has a total market cap of $47.85 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,216,801 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,058,216,800.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04668558 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $27,702,672.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

