Truist Financial Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $105.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

