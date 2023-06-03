Twin Tree Management LP Has $27.33 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 702,226 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after buying an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after buying an additional 244,886 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,363. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.