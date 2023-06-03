Twin Tree Management LP Raises Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,665,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 77,823.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,189 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.86. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

