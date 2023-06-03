Twin Tree Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759,073 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

