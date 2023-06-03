Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,074,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 799,673 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $372,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,218,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,536,332. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $40.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.