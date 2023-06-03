UBS Group Begins Coverage on UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCBJY opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. UCB has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

UCB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.44. UCB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Further Reading

