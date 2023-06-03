Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Ulta Beauty worth $80,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.21.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA opened at $422.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

