Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $625,467.28 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $625,467.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 17,419 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $468,919.48.

On Monday, May 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $42,400.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $44,288.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $48,576.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $53,408.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $48,448.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Upstart stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $5,178,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.92.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.