US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 17,995 shares trading hands.

US Nuclear Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

US Nuclear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the designing, building, and manufacturing of radiation safety and monitoring instruments through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Optron and Overhoff segments. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.