USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $17.56 on Friday, hitting $226.63. 8,358,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.