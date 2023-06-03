USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 115,200 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 969,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,155,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

