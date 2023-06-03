USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,585 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,446,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,929 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 285,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,300,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,811,000 after buying an additional 516,422 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,624,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,132,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.3 %

TD stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. 1,805,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $77.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

