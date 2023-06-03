USS Investment Management Ltd Has $18.72 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.80. 3,697,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,949. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

