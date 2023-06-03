USS Investment Management Ltd Has $20.27 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $187,599,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $400.47. 5,902,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.28 and a 1 year high of $407.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.40.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.72.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.