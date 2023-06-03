USS Investment Management Ltd Has $36.17 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE LIN traded up $4.98 on Friday, hitting $360.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,250. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.12. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.