USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,907,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock remained flat at $272.61 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,416,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $275.35. The company has a market capitalization of $698.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,598 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.