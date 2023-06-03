USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 17,900 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,371 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

SBUX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 6,221,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,349. The company has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

