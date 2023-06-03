Valero Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.70 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $14.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.73. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.67 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average is $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

