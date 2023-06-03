VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (PLUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (ASX:PLUS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Sunday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Price Performance

VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.