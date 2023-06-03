Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VOE traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.14. The company had a trading volume of 368,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,123. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

