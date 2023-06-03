Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after buying an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,995,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,307,000 after buying an additional 63,551 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.79 on Friday, reaching $191.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,898. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

