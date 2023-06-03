Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VTV stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.33. 2,501,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,800. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

