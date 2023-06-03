Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Shares Down 11.4%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 55,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Velocity Minerals Trading Down 11.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.85.

About Velocity Minerals

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; a 70% interest in the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

