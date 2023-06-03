Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS) Insider Andrew Radonjic Acquires 1,666,666 Shares

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Radonjic purchased 1,666,666 shares of Venture Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.99 ($19,607.84).

Venture Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Venture Minerals

Venture Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Australia. The company explores for nickel, iron, cobalt, tin, tungsten, copper, silver, gold, lead, zinc, and PGE deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mount Lindsay project that covers an area of approximately 159 square kilometers located in north-western Tasmania.

