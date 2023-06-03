Verge 24-Hour Volume Reaches $579,401.39 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $32.18 million and approximately $579,401.39 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,195.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00348399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00536607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00066746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.00421249 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003666 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,648,863 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

