Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,298 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for approximately 2.2% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Align Technology worth $69,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,978,000 after acquiring an additional 64,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.00. The stock had a trading volume of 696,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,557. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.70 and its 200 day moving average is $277.47.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

