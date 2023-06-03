Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,112. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

