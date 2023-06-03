Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Decreases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,678,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,282,000 after buying an additional 576,076 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 556,050 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 2.9 %

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.68. 1,032,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

