Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Has $168.94 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,034 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 5.2% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Fiserv worth $168,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. 4,527,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

