Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Purchases New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,267. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

