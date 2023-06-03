Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 111.04% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of VSCO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 4,310,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,306. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.