Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 111.04% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 4,310,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,306. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.