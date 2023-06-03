Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 48.99% from the stock’s current price.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of VSCO opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 111.04%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

