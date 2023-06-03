VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 438.50 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.41). 109,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 151,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436 ($5.39).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 441.33. The stock has a market cap of £709.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 414.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -670.39%.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading

