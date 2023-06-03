Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 114.50 ($1.41).

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.7 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 75.63 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 74.10 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.04 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is 2,222.22%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

