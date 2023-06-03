Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 114.50 ($1.41).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.7 %
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 75.63 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 74.10 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.04 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
