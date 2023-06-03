Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Volume Reaches $2.69 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00012572 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $93.79 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,482,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.36703742 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,609,530.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

