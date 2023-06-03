Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $155,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

