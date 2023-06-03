Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.82. 6,391,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,255. The firm has a market cap of $401.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.03.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $107,583,466.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,384,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,341,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $107,583,466.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,384,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,341,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,272,342 shares of company stock worth $2,449,618,643. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

