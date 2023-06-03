Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $535.74

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535.74 ($6.62) and traded as low as GBX 417 ($5.15). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 422.50 ($5.22), with a volume of 27,051 shares.

Water Intelligence Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 437.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 534.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,640.63, a PEG ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.